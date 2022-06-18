Ark Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.03 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00002026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $52.72 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 137,780,091 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

