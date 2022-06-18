ARMOR (ARMOR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $24,088.00

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $990,494.56 and approximately $24,088.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005583 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 62.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00128418 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.8% against the dollar and now trades at $200.17 or 0.01119220 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00101618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00014871 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

