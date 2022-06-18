Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.39–$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $127.00 million-$128.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.31 million. Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASAN shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asana from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.50.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASAN traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. 4,955,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,306,116. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Asana has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.64.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $112,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,052. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $336,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,667 shares of company stock worth $572,089 in the last 90 days. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 47.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Asana by 29,355.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.