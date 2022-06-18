Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ashford in a research report issued on Monday, June 13th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ashford’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ashford’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

Shares of AINC opened at $13.92 on Thursday. Ashford has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.47.

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.71. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 8.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ashford by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ashford by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ashford by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ashford by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Ashford by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

