Aspire Wealth Management Corp Makes New $74,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,986,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,652,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.94. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.