AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($127.44) to £115 ($139.58) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($121.37) to £120 ($145.65) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Danske assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8,246.29.

AZN stock opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average is $61.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $189.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,428,000 after buying an additional 1,604,875 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,714,000 after buying an additional 732,959 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,984,000 after buying an additional 973,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,169,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,010,000 after buying an additional 560,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

