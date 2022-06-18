ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 14.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATA Creativity Global during the second quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ATA Creativity Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.