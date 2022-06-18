ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.15.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.39 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 14.78%.
ATA Creativity Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATA Creativity Global (AACG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.