Atlantic Securities Lowers Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) to Underweight

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.36.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.52. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 8,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $73,940.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $225,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 408,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,401.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,975 shares of company stock worth $3,286,592.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $56,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

