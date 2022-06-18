AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 58,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.48.

AT&T stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $138.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

