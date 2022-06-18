Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.43-$6.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.96 billion-$5.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.54-$1.60 EPS.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $167.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.36. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Griffin Securities cut their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.74.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,078,554 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the software company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the software company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.