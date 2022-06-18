AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.52

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.52 and traded as high as $4.66. AVEO Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 251,433 shares trading hands.

AVEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.19.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.63% and a negative net margin of 67.57%. The business had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 53,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 701,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 152,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

