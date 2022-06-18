Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at B. Riley

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Axcelis Technologies has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,823,000 after purchasing an additional 228,256 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

