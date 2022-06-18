Axe (AXE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.00

Axe (AXE) traded down 44% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 59.8% against the US dollar. Axe has a total market capitalization of $42,858.19 and approximately $8.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00153949 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 53.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000495 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

