B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Update

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the May 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 10.37% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOSC opened at $2.49 on Friday. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 million, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

