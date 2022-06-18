B. Riley Downgrades Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) to Neutral

B. Riley lowered shares of Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00.

OTCMKTS TGAN opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91. Transphorm has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $362.28 million, a P/E ratio of -33.95 and a beta of -1.24.

Get Transphorm alerts:

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Transphorm will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Transphorm in the 1st quarter worth about $6,133,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Transphorm in the 1st quarter worth about $4,765,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Transphorm in the 1st quarter worth about $4,307,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Transphorm in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Transphorm in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000.

About Transphorm (Get Rating)

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.