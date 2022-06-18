B. Riley Lowers Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Neutral

B. Riley downgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.77.

Shares of MRVL opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of -75.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.98.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.34%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,819,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,886 shares in the company, valued at $30,434,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,216 shares of company stock valued at $12,895,253 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

