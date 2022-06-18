Bank of America Lowers Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $4.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of OSCR opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $928.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.78. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $24.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $97,925.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,178.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $56,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,400.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 64,512 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 141.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 90,330 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,512,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Oscar Health by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,324,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833,899 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

