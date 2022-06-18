Barclays Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €95.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €95.00 ($98.96) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($104.17) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €99.00 ($103.13) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($85.42) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($93.75) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($109.38) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €94.00 ($97.92).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €67.72 ($70.54) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €71.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of €74.19. Brenntag has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($44.85) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($58.59).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

