Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Jun 18th, 2022

Citigroup upgraded shares of Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRRAY opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. Barloworld has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.0634 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

About Barloworld (Get Rating)

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising business-to-business sales, servicing, rebuilding, and salvaging of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

