Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRRAY opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. Barloworld has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87.

Get Barloworld alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.0634 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising business-to-business sales, servicing, rebuilding, and salvaging of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barloworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barloworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.