Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Sidoti

Sidoti reiterated their buy rating on shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Sidoti currently has a $97.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BBSI. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Barrett Business Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $68.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $502.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day moving average is $70.18. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $57.76 and a twelve month high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, CEO Gary Kramer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.13 per share, with a total value of $70,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,048.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 22.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,085,000. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 237,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 89.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 28,473 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

