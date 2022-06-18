Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Trading 1.6% Higher

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.87. 800,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 21,026,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.01.

The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 79.7% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,975,948 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $220,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982,285 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 20.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,063 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

