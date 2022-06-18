BASIC 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $241,974.00 (BASIC)

BASIC (BASIC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. BASIC has a market cap of $10.59 million and $241,974.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BASIC Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,063,448,997 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

