Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.15 EPS.

BBWI stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,922,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,020. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average of $53.49. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $31.68 and a one year high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Bath & Body Works from a c+ rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.47.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 366,968 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

