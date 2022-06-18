Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.33

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.33 and last traded at C$9.36, with a volume of 465014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.11.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of -6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (TSE:BHC)
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
Recommended Stories
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.