Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 2.4% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $663,055,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,149,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,204,300,000 after buying an additional 828,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $773,385,000 after buying an additional 504,932 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

NYSE:BDX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,625. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $231.46 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

