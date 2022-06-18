Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $625.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.93 million. Belden also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.55-$5.85 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDC. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.50.

BDC stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.41. The stock had a trading volume of 627,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.32. Belden has a 52 week low of $45.31 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.62 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 12.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Belden by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

