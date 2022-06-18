Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BLPH. Brookline Capital Acquisition reduced their price objective on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management reduced their price objective on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

BLPH stock opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.15.

Bellerophon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its product includes INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

