Belt Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $140,994.00 (BELT)

Belt Finance (BELT) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001922 BTC on exchanges. Belt Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and $140,994.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

