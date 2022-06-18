Benchmark Cuts Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target to $11.00

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE PL opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

