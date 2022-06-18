Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €100.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($104.17) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €95.00 ($98.96) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($95.83) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($103.13) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($106.25) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €94.00 ($97.92).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €67.72 ($70.54) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €71.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of €74.19. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($44.85) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($58.59).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

