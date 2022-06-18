Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

HOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.43) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.43) to GBX 210 ($2.55) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 182.83 ($2.22).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 109.20 ($1.33) on Tuesday. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 175.68 ($2.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £561.15 million and a P/E ratio of 9.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 120.06.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.