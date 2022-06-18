Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the May 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Berry to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Berry stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Berry has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $12.85.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $94.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Berry’s payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 538,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $6,136,487.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,739,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,151,743.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 191,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $2,164,978.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,328,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,607,222 shares of company stock worth $40,914,098 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,085,000 after buying an additional 242,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Berry by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,786,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Berry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,564,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Berry by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,780 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 665,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Berry by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after purchasing an additional 243,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

