Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Up 28.7% in May

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the May 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 913,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,006,000 after purchasing an additional 415,879 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 689.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,299 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,840,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,629,000 after acquiring an additional 375,095 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,473,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,393,000 after acquiring an additional 88,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $51.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.18. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

