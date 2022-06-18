Beryl Capital Management LLC Invests $868,000 in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC)

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of Medicus Sciences Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,580,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 817,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 224,300 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 402,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 230,190 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,729,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,430,000.

Get Medicus Sciences Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:MSAC opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicus Sciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.