Beryl Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC)

Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC – Get Rating) by 108.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,037 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alberton Acquisition were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alberton Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALAC opened at $12.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.85 million, a P/E ratio of -24.04 and a beta of -0.01. Alberton Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90.

Alberton Acquisition ( NASDAQ:ALAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018.

