Beryl Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,718 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTB. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 579.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSTB opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $10.14.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.