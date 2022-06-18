Beryl Capital Management LLC Takes $1.86 Million Position in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 188,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 1.26% of Liberty Resources Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,181,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,212,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $9,371,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,532,000. 33.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Resources Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

