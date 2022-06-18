Beryl Capital Management LLC Takes $1 Million Position in Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGAU)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAGAU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sagaliam Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Sagaliam Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,051,000.

SAGAU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.10.

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

