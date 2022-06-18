Beryl Capital Management LLC Takes $125,000 Position in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Luby’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Luby’s by 12.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Luby’s by 4,836.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 22,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Luby’s by 119.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Luby’s in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luby’s in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUB opened at $1.78 on Friday. Luby’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th.

Luby's, Inc is in liquidation. Previously, it provided restaurant services in the United States. As of November 19, 2021, the company operated 18 casual dining restaurants; and owned 24 properties. It also operated four Fuddruckers locations; and 14 Luby's cafeterias. The company was formerly known as Luby's Cafeterias, Inc Luby's, Inc was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

