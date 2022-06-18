Beryl Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 140,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLLI. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Globalink Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,823,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Globalink Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,473,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Globalink Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,426,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Globalink Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,654,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Globalink Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,197,000.
GLLI stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92. Globalink Investment Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98.
Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.
