Beryl Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SANB. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $11,758,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $6,244,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $5,631,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $3,964,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth $3,473,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SANB opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

