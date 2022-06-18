Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

BBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.06.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $141.97.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,910 shares of company stock worth $8,490,982 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

