BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) were up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.12 and last traded at $4.12. Approximately 2,683 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 564,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. Analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBAI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $39,142,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 48.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Company Profile (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

