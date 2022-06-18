BIGG Digital Assets (OTC:BBKCF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (OTC:BBKCF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 371,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 406,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.

Get BIGG Digital Assets alerts:

BIGG Digital Assets Company Profile (OTC:BBKCF)

BIGG Digital Assets Inc operates in the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. It operates through two segments, Blockchain Technology Development and Digital Currency Sales Brokerage. The company develops QLUE, a blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine that enables law enforcement, RegTech, regulators, and government agencies to visually track, trace, and monitor digital currencies transactions at a forensic level; and BitRank Verified that offers a risk score for digital currencies that enables RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BIGG Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIGG Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.