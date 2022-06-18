Binance USD Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.13 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. Binance USD has a market cap of $17.59 billion and $5.13 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005446 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,365.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00119695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001890 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 17,587,788,126 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.