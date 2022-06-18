Birch Capital Management LLC Acquires 544 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 3.3% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMGN. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.72. 13,114,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,018,791. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.94. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

