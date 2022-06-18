Birch Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 144.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $92,187,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on UHS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.23.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,631,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,995. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.74.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Universal Health Services (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.