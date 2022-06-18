Birch Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth about $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 18.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 7.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 26.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.15. 6,498,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,833. The company has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.31. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.54.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.