Birch Capital Management LLC Sells 2,062 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Birch Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 347,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.50. 2,069,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,444. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $34.16 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.25.

