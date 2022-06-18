Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIR. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total value of C$903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$903,000. Also, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.29, for a total transaction of C$2,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,215,476.90. In the last three months, insiders sold 525,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,000.

BIR stock opened at C$9.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.99 and a 52 week high of C$12.48.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$285.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$273.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.3099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

